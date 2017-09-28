KHOU 11 News invites you to talk about Puerto Rico

Tanya Colon fills a container with water from a natural spring on the side of the road as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 27, 2017 in Corozal, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, nothing has been the same.

Power is still out, food, water and medicine is scarce on the island and 91 percent of cellphone sites are out of service.

KHOU understands what families, loved ones and people who care deeply about the island might be going through- so we're organizing a talk over cafecito to share stories and resources. Do you have a story to share? We want to hear from you.

Join KHOU 11 News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2017 at Campesino Coffee House.

If you can't make it to Campesino Coffee House join Sonia for a live conversation on the KHOU 11 Facebook page to talk about families, realities and resources.

Campesino Coffee House

2602 Waugh Drive

Houston, TX 77006

4:30-7 a.m.

Acompáñenos en el Campesino Coffee House de las 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. para compartir recursos, historias y las realidades de Puerto Rico.

