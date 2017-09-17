Jo Beth Young, wife of Dr. Ed Young at Second Baptist, dies at 80

(Photo: Second Baptist FB page)

HOUSTON - Jo Beth Young, the beloved wife of Dr. Ed Young, has died at 80 years old.

Jo Beth died early Sunday morning. She helped establish Second Baptist Church alongside her husband who serves as senior pastor for the Houston megachurch.

The church wrote the following in a statement:

"Jo Beth was the consummate Christian woman, whose gifts of teaching, hospitality, and encouragement so blessed this church family. A genuine lover of people, Jo Beth knew no strangers. From her smile, her laugh, and her wink to her expressions of concern or empathy, to speak with Jo Beth was to connect to a woman who always had time to listen."

Dr. Ed Young and Jo Beth were married for 58 years. They have three children and 11 grandchildren.

There will be a "graduation" service in her honor on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 p.m. in the Woodway Worship Center.

