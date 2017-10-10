Jewish holiday reminds Harvey survivors what's really important

HOUSTON – Right now the Jewish community is celebrating Sukkot, a harvest holiday where families build a temporary home outside their house and stay there for a week.

For one Houstonian family this has become all too real after Harvey.

KHOU 11 News went to a Sukkah in Bellaire with a family that was displaced by Harvey and is now living there as a temporary home.

The idea of a Sukkah after Harvey in Houston has taken a whole new meaning for families. For the Zaklikofsky’s, it's one of unity and what's really important.

They were displaced by the hurricane over a month ago and now they’re living here. This experience has really proven to show the real meaning of Sukkot – which is to take everything that makes up a home and cherish that for what it is – outside the material house.

