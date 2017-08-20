Chris Canetti dicusses the J.D. Power 2017 Fan Satisfaction Study on KHOU 11 SportsExtra on August 20, 2017. (Photo: Jason Bristol)

HOUSTON - The Houston team giving fans the best bang for their buck?

Its the Houston Dynamo, according to J.D. Power.

The J.D. Power 2017 Fan Experience Study, released this past week, ranks the Dynamo ahead of the Astros, Rockets and Texans.

The study measures fan satisfaction with their overall experience among professional sports teams in each market. Fan satisfaction is evaluated across seven factors (in order of importance): seating area and game experience; security and ushers; leaving the game; arriving at the game; food and beverage; ticket purchase; and souvenirs and merchandise.

The Dynamo scores highest locally in ticket purchase; game arrival; security; food and beverage; and leaving the game.

Dymano team president Chris Canetti, appearing on KHOU 11 SportsExtra, believes the study validates the work of the Dynamo staff.

“We know teams with winning records generally do not have problems filling seats, but this study is about finding out which teams are giving their fans the best experience for their dollar,” said Greg Truex, Senior Director, Sports Research at J.D. Power, in a news release. “Whether a team is a perennial champion, a contender or is accumulating draft picks to build for the future, they all need to find ways to get people through the turnstiles. The teams at the top of their markets understand what it takes to keep fans coming back for more, as well as recommending the experience to friends and family, regardless of the standings.”

Houston plays rival FC Dallas on the road Wednesday and hosts Kansas City on Saturday, a match which could be for first place, respectively.

In its study of eleven major sports markets, Major League Soccer franchises finished first in five cities: Boston, New York, Houston, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

