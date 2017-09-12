(Photo: Chrisine Di Stadio)

HOUSTON – Legendary entertainer and music icon Janet Jackson performed to a huge crowd of excited fans at the Houston Toyota Center on Saturday.

The concert stop in Houston marks a continuation of her sold-out Unbreakable tour which began in 2015 but was interrupted after she announced her pregnancy. She returned to the live stage after taking a year off to enjoy private time with her family.

Her 'STATE OF THE WORLD' concert tour was filled with a highly choreographed live stage production.

Jackson's powerful opening performance of “The Knowledge” included a backdrop of Syrian refugee images, black men shot, terrorism and more in a quick cut highly-visual essay spotlighting world issues.

Photos: Janet Jackson brings 'State of the World' tour to Houston

Throughout the night, she entertained fans with chart-topping hits including “Nasty,” “Control,” “Pleasure Principle,” and many more. Fans erupted after each performance and the encore of “Well Traveled” closed her two-hour hour concert stop in Houston. Janet Jackson is one of the best-selling artists of all time with over 160 million records sold worldwide.

Visit janetjackson.com for more information and current tour schedule which includes dozens of upcoming stops in Tulsa, Phoenix, Anaheim, Fresno, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Memphis, Nashville and more!

© 2017 KHOU-TV