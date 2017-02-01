Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan at Nordstrom in the Galleria on Wednesday. (Photo: Christine DiStadio, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is the new brand ambassador for Mizzen+Main which celebrated its launch at Nordstrom Houston Galleria on Wednesday.

Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan interviewed J.J. Watt in a feature segment scheduled to air on Thursday, February 2 at 9 a.m.

The Dallas-based menswear company was founded in 2012 and is privately held.

Mizzen+Main features classic menswear which can be purchased online and at over 300 retail locations nationwide.

All apparel is made in the United States and feature the brand's trademark moisture-wicking, wrinkle resistant, machine washable lightweight fabric with four-way stretch.

The brand also features performance chinos, henleys, polos, sweaters, pullovers and denim.

Nordstrom, Inc., a leading fashion specialty retailer based in the U.S., is now carrying a dozen styles of the line which includes Taylor, Hampton, Hudson, Thames, Fowler and Chesapeake dress shirts and president chinos.

Visit MizzenandMain.com or follow Mizzen+Main on Facebook

