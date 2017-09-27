Is MCSO warning about fake FEMA workers in red car real?

(Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning today about three people spotted inside a red car posing as FEMA workers.

The notice was posted on social media and asked anyone who saw the car to call deputies immediately.

Deputies thought the people were posing as FEMA workers trying to case homes in several subdivisions, including Legends Ranch and Imperial Oaks.

But when deputies found the car, they learned the people inside actually worked for a mortgage company and were doing legitimate work in the area.

