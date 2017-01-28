Iraqi refugee detained at JFK was traveling to see family in Houston

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent stands watch as a crowd of overseas visitors to the U.S. wait in line to pass through Customs January 5, 2004 at JFK airport in New York City. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

HOUSTON- An Iraqi refugee, who is detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport, was traveling to see his wife and child.

The detainment follows President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries.

Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi is among the eleven still being held at the airport. He was approved for a visa to join his wife and their 7-year-old son on Jan. 11. His wife worked for a U.S. contractor in Iraq as an accountant, was granted a refugee visa and is now living in Houston.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, another Iraqi refugee, was released Saturday afternoon, Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler said on Twitter.

According to a lawsuit filed by The American Civil Liberties Union Saturday, Darweesh and Alshawi, were detained after landing at JFK Airport Friday evening.

