Neighbor: Bullets narrowly miss two kids playing in pool during Crosby shootout

Deputies found over 20 shell casings on the ground following an apparent shootout in Crosby.

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:33 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

CROSBY, Texas - Investigators are on the scene following an apparent shootout in northeast Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to Barrett Road Friday afternoon. Deputies haven't yet found a victim but blood at the scene indicates someone was shot. Shell casings were found in the driveway of a home and several vehicles were also hit.

A neighbor tells KHOU 11 News he saw at least one of the shooters, who he says was armed with a high-powered assault rifle. That neighbor’s children, a nine-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, were playing in a backyard swimming pool when the shootout happened.

One of the bullets hit the pool where the kids were playing, but thankfully both boys were unharmed. 

