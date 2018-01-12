Investigators: Another victim accuses softball coach of assault

Juan “Manny” Corona, 44, was arrested last week and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. (Montgomery County Precinct 3)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Another victim has accused a softball coach of assault after he was initially charged last week, according to Montgomery County Constable's Office Pct. 3.

Juan “Manny” Corona, 44, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child. He’s known to kids as “Coach Manny” and has been coaching softball for over 17 years, the last 10 in Montgomery County.

Investigators say one new victim was interviewed and information was obtained from an alleged 'ongoing sexual assault that occurred over the course of many years starting when the victim was 12 years old back in 2002,'.

Evidence has been recovered from a search warrant at Corona's home in The Woodlands that corroborated the victim's statement, including videos and photos, according to investigators.

The Constable's Office says that they found video of one of the alleged sexual assaults and another charged will be filed against Corona for the production of child pornography.

MCCO says three other people have reached out to investigators to give information on the case. Investigators are conducting interviews.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Precinct 3 at 281-364-4211.

