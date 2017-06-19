Invest 93L Update: Is it headed for Texas?

HOUSTON - The KHOU 11 weather team is closely monitoring two systems in the Atlantic basin: Invest 92L and 93L. The latter one of which could pose a direct threat to the Texas coast by the end of the week.

New Information:

-A tropical storm watch or warning may be issued Monday afternoon or evening for portions of the gulf coast according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

-The hurricane reconnaissance plane is in route to investigate the system.

-The next full update on Invest 93L will be at 7 p.m. -- unless advisories are initiated. If they do issue advisories, it'll be at 4 p.m.

What we know on Invest 93L:

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a large, encompassing area of clouds and thunderstorms over the southeast Gulf of Mexico. Currently the NHC has given this very disorganized system a 80% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The hurricane reconnaissance plane is scheduled to investigate this system Monday afternoon to see if the storm has become sufficiently organized to be designated a tropical storm.

All models continue to forecast continued but slow development of this system as it pushes into the central gulf. Where it goes from there remains unknown at this time. Each model has vastly different scenarios spanning the entire gulf coast. However a direct impact on Texas remains a viable option.

A tropical storm watch or warning may be needed for portions of the gulf coast as early as Monday evening.

Will Invest 93L become a hurricane?

We at KHOU get this question more frequently than any other. The simple answer is most likely, NO! This will not be a hurricane. The atmospheric conditions remain incredibly hostile to rapid intensification. While some strengthening is expected, a low-end tropical storm is about all you can expect from this.

The image above is courtesy of the University of Wisconsin. In simplest terms the red areas are bad for development chances and green areas are very favorable for development.

What you're looking at are the upper-level winds (shear). Hurricanes require a very relaxed atmosphere with calm winds above. A hurricane needs to be what we call "vertically stacked." That can only happen when the winds are blowing slowly; generally less than 10 knots. However the analysis above is showing 60 knots sheer! Those are screaming winds!

That's the reason why Invest 93L looks more like a kidney bean than the more typical spinning pinwheel of a well defined hurricane. The winds are blowing the tops of the thunderstorms away from the center of circulation. Until the winds relax, which likely won't happen due to an upper-level low near Texas, this will not become a hurricane. Expect a very ugly, lopsided, water-loaded tropical storm in the central gulf.

So where's this thing going?

Models continue to diverge on varying solutions. Steering currents remain very weak over the central gulf of Mexico as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west over Texas and the Bermuda high nudges in from the east and a trough to the north.

It's fair to say that the entire gulf coast from the panhandle of Florida to deep south Texas is in play. Here's a look at the European Model and the GFS model; both provided by TropicalTidbits.com:

EURO:

European models shows a weak system approaching the upper-Texas coast on Thursday morning as a weak tropical storm. Remember the lopsided nature of the system. Even if the center makes a direct impact on Galveston/Houston, most of the rain will be well east into Louisiana.

GFS:

GFS model shows a moderate tropical storm making landfall just west of the mouth of the Mississippi River, south of New Orleans and east of Vermilion Bay. In this scenario, Houston is left high and dry and very hot temperatures.

CMC (Canadian):

The CMC model continues to show a strengthening system approaching the upper-Texas coast making landfall near Galveston in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. While it looks ominous, the CMC model notoriously strengthens storms way too much. It is unlikely it'll be this strong but the track lines up almost verbatim with that of the Euro. Therefore we'll have to continue to watch closely.

The spaghetti models above are a conglomeration of many models showing the potential path of a tropical storm.

Don't let your guard down!

The old adage "Remember the Alamo" is common amongst Texans. Amongst Houstonians it should be "remember Tropical Storm Allison." For those that are new to the area, Allison looked nearly identical to Invest 93L in scope and size. It's winds weren't strong and it was extremely lopsided. Allison made landfall southwest of Galveston and stalled out. It dropped nearly 40 inches of rain in some parts of Houston by the time it was down and caused $5 billion in damages.

Just because "hurricane" is not in the forecast doesn't mean it can't be just as damaging or deadly. Tropical storms are prolific rain makers and in a flood prone city like Houston, this system certainly warrants your attention.

Invest 92L:

This system is considerably rare for the month of June; developing in the main development region (MDR) of the Atlantic. Nonetheless, an area of low pressure is quickly organizing and will likely develop into a named system.

Since Invest 92L is located far out to sea, east of the Windward Islands, this will be the only mention of this potential storm in this update. Currently the National Hurricane Center gives the system a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Trinidad, Tobago, Grenada and portions of the Venezuela coast. There is no immediate threat to the U.S. coast at this time.

All interests in the eastern Caribbean and central and southern Windward Islands should pay close attention to this system over the next few days.

The next names on the list are Bret and Cindy.

