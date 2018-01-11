Inside Access: Igloo Coolers in Katy

KATY, Texas – The Igloo plant in Katy makes coolers that are used worldwide.

They make 15 million a year, running 24-hour shifts that require about 1,000 workers.

KHOU 11 News got inside access to the facility to see how they do what they do.

By the way, the company CEO says they are hiring right now and are always on the lookout for good workers. They also have an outlet store that is open to the public.

For more information visit: https://www.igloocoolers.com/

