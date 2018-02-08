KHOU
Inside Access: Arkitektura home elevation company

Arkitektura Development Inc. is showing KHOU just how home scan be elevated to reduce flooding risk.

Sherry Williams, KHOU

HOUSTON - KHOU got inside access into the oldest home elevation company in Texas - Arkitektura Development Inc.

We observe how they are able to lift homes several feet off the ground. Over the years they have done it hundreds of times. Many Houstonians are choosing to elevate their homes after Harvey to reduce flood risk for the next storm.

The process requires lots of skill and it is expensive but many homeowners see it as their best and only option.

