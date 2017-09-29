Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Montgomery Co. jail

Phillip Tucker.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in a Montgomery Co. jail cell on Thursday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Phillip Carl Tucker was arrested and booked into their jail on Monday for allegedly counterfeiting money.

MCSO says they were conducting security rounds Thursday evening when Tucker was found unresponsive. The sheriffs' office says they "immediately began administering life saving measures" before transporting him via ambulance to Conroe Regional Hospital.

They say Tucker went into the Intensive Care Unit where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m.

At this time, the cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology. MCSO and the Texas Rangers are investigating his death.

