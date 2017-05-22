KHOU
One child and one adult fatally injured in multi-vehicle crash near Manvel

Injuries have been reported following a crash involving a school bus in Brazoria County.

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:11 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Two people have died and others have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash near Manvel.

Authorities have confirmed that a four-year-old boy and one adult have died as a result of the crash. 

A school bus was reportedly involved in the crash but according to Alvin ISD, no students were on board the bus at the time. 

TxDOT says all mainlanes of SH 6 westbound at CR 99 are blocked.

