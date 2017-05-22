One child and one adult fatally injured in multi-vehicle crash near Manvel

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Two people have died and others have been injured following a multi-vehicle crash near Manvel.
Authorities have confirmed that a four-year-old boy and one adult have died as a result of the crash.
A school bus was reportedly involved in the crash but according to Alvin ISD, no students were on board the bus at the time.
TxDOT says all mainlanes of SH 6 westbound at CR 99 are blocked.
