Indictment dismissed against suspect in murder of Josue Flores

Josue Flores (Photo: Family photo)

HOUSTON - The indictment against a man charged in the murder of an 11-year-old boy has been dismissed.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the indictment against Andre Jackson will be dropped. Prosecutors said the the results of a DNA analysis did not allow them to move forward with the case.

The DA's Office said that the results of the DNA analysis have taken the 'better part of a year' to receive.

"The results of the DNA and blood analysis are, at best, inconclusive and in some respects exclude him as a suspect in the case. Rather than risk double jeopardy by trying to go to trial in a case where the evidence is too weak and then be forever barred from going after him or anybody else for practical purposes, it is our decision to dismiss the charges and release the man from jail" said Tom Berg with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Flores was stabbed more than 20 times as he was walking home from Marshall Middle School on May 17, 2016.

Police arrested Jackson, a homeless veteran, for the brutal murder. He was reportedly staying at the Salvation Army shelter in the neighborhood.

More than a year after the crime, a lot has changed in the neighborhood where Josue was killed.

More than 200 neighbors came together to form “Safe Walk Home Northside." Now, volunteers stand guard to watch kids as they walk to and from school every day.

Another big change for the neighborhood could be coming from state lawmakers. The “Josue Flores Bill”, SB 195, has already passed the Senate. It would provide more transportation funding to schools in high crime areas.

