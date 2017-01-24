(Photo: Jason Bristol)

FULSHEAR - If there is a path to greatness, Camille Napier may already be on it.

Her goal is to be an Olympian.

Yet this promising distance runner knows a major hurdle may be right in front of her.

Camille, 13, recently broke a world record for her age group in the 8K category.

"She is very shy about records," said her father, Jeff.

She set the new mark on December 17 in Bishop, Georgia, with a time of 29:52. Her pace was 1:44 better than the previous record of 31:36 in her age group established by Lindsay Scherf in 2000.

Making her record so remarkable is that she's smaller than most girls her age due to biliary atresia, a rare liver disease. She was diagnosed as an infant. It has no cure.

And that hurdle? At some point she will need a liver transplant.

Does it scare her?

"Sometimes, but I just push through it and whatever happens happens," she said.

Running, though, has helped her fight off the inevitable and pull off the unthinkable.

"She has dreams of wanting to go to the Olympics," said Julie Napier, her mother. "With her determination and her abilities, I think she could (do it)."

In other words, when it comes to chasing greatness, Camille Napier is in it for the long run.

