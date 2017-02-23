Immigration fears: Dreamer arrested in Dallas

Edwin Romero spent close to 15 hours in a Richardson City Jail as the department navigated through his immigration hold. During the whole ordeal Romero admits he had not slept.

"There was no way I could sleep, worried about what was going to happen next," he said.

He sat in a jail cell at Richardson Police overnight. Police pulled him over, they say, for expired tags. The officer later learned Romero had warrants for traffic violations.

"They went and checked my drivers license and when they came back they asked me to step out of the car," he said.

His attorney tells us a friend had helped post bond. "He was told he was going to be released in an hour or two," said attorney Michelle Garza Pareja.

That did not happen. Police say ICE or Immigration and Customs Enforcement initially didn't request a hold on Romero but then later called and requested it. The department did

Romero is a DACA recipient which gives him legal status. He came to the country at a very young age.

"DACA kinda gave us the opportunity to come out of the shadows," Romero said.

Richardson Police say when detectives asked ICE for a reason to his immigration hold they said it was a civil matter. The department did not elaborate on the nature of the civil matter.

"We actually went to them and said it is within your power to release," said Pareja, an immigration attorney.

A spokesman for the department says that ICE's detainer is just a request and it is not a warrant. The department decided to let Edwin go at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

His case speaks to a larger issue: concerns in the immigrant community on how these immigration holds will work.

Also, how will local and state police departments respond when ICE requests detainers. Richardson made that known in this case. The department made clear that in matters relating to this every person will be treated on a case-by-case basis.

Copyright 2016 WFAA