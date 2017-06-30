Icy 4th Celebration happening at Memorial City

HOUSTON – The coolest Fourth of July celebration in town will be at Memorial City in The Square located behind Maggiano's Little Italy and The Cheesecake Factory.

The mall is staging its first ever snow and ice event complete with snow on the ground and amazing ice sculptures created on site by the cool cats at DLG Ice Factory, led by Reverend Butter.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from outfits like Nathan's Famous hotdogs, Marble Slab Creamery and Pop Fancy.

The fun starts at 5 p.m.

