ICE gets warrants to keep undocumented immigrants in Travis County jail

AUSTIN - Federal immigration officials turned to arrest warrants on immigration charges -- not voluntary detainers -- to keep 42 people in the Travis County Jail over the weekend, the KVUE Defenders and Austin American-Statesman have confirmed.

Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in unveiling a new policy last month that she would house inmates on behalf of immigration agents if they are charged with one of three state crimes -- or if federal agents obtained an arrest warrant.

Eight of the 42 people were released from jail on bond before the warrants were brought to the jail. However, Hernandez said she will hold the other inmates.

"We are treating ICE just like any other agency," Hernandez said Monday. "When you submit a warrant, we hold them on the warrant."



