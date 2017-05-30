Shop owner says sign warning of nearby gun range hurting business

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas - Going out for ice cream in Plantersville can be noisy, especially when your shop backs up to a shooting range.

Jacki's Ice Cream Hutt is right next door to Renaissance Shooting Club, but her issue isn't with the range that caters to veterans law enforcement. She's at odds with the landlord she rents from over the sign they have up as people drive onto the property.



"Danger, that's all they see," said Jacki Burke. "You get there and you see that sign and so you're going to turn around after driving 20 miles to visit."



You can see the shooting range from Burke's window.



"They're shooting that way, so there's no chances of stray bullets coming this way, there's no danger here," said Burke.



And Adam Collette agrees. "Safety for me as the owner of a shooting club is paramount," Collette said.



The only danger Burke sees is having to close her failing business. "I'm that close now, I'm literally days away from closing," she said.



"That's not good news for our members that like to eat ice cream over there," said Collette.



Next door to Jacki's Ice Cream Hutt is a small fabric shop and although her business hasn't slowed, she says the sign is completely unnecessary too.



"This is the silliest thing I've ever heard of in my life," said Burke.



Burke says she's caught up in a fight between her landlord and a gun range they want out of town.



KHOU reached out to the landlord. She tells us she has every right to put up whatever sign she wants on her property and she feels its her responsibility to warn people coming to her property about any dangers to keep everyone safe.



KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece says the sign could potentially offer legal protection if a stray bullet were to injure someone while on the landlord's property. Treece says the landlord is doing the smart thing by putting up that sign.

