IAH flight to New Orleans grounded for disruptive passenger

Passengers on a United Airlines flight headed form Houston to New Orleans had to turn around for an emergency landing due to a "disruptive customer" on Sunday.

According to the airline, Flight 898 leaving from Bush Intercontinental Airport had to make an unplanned return trip because of some sort of passenger outburst that happened mid-flight.

The airline said police met the plane when it landed.

Below is the full statement from United Airlines:

"United flight 898 from Houston to New Orleans returned to Houston due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely, and law officials met the aircraft upon arrival. We thank our customers for their patience, and our crew for their professional actions."

