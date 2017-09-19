Hurricane Maria to be strongest since 1928 to hit Puerto Rico

Maria is heading for Puerto Rico as the strongest system since 1928 and could decimate the United States Territory.

HOUSTON - From the safely of Texas, where there are no impending threats from any tropical systems during the next few weeks, we track Category 5 Hurricane Maria. The storm decimated the island of Dominca Monday night and is set to rip through Puerto Rico Wednesday. This track could lead to significant loss-of-life and paralyzing damage to the Islands structures/roads and tourism economy. The system is expected to either maintain its powerful Category 5 status, or perhaps drop to a Category 4. The last major hurricane was Hugo in 1989, which barely clipped the Island. Before then there were only a handful of Cat 1's and Cat 2's during the 20th century.

If #Maria hits Puerto Rico head-on as a Cat 4 or 5 (as is the official NHC forecast), it would be the strongest hurricane there since 1928. pic.twitter.com/2J4YRfKE6a — Brooks ☈ Garner (@BrooksKHOU) September 19, 2017

Maria's forecast track is similar to the last Category 5 hurricane to slam Puerto Rico. Known as the, "San Felipe II" hurricane of 1929, it decimated the banana and coffee crops for the year, in addition to loss of life and property impacts. Then, the population was around 1.5 million people. Today it's more than doubled, to around 3.4 million. Needless to say, property impacts will be massive since there are more homes and buildings -- and winds over 150mph could rip apart vital infrastructure, destroying the tourism industry for a long time and sending the financially-struggling Island into further economic despair.

Godspeed, Puerto Rico.

