Hundreds pay respects to fallen veterans at Houston National Cemetery service

Houston National Cemetery

On this Memorial Day, hundreds of people - young, old, veterans and civilians - attended a remembrance ceremony at Houston National Cemetery. They gathered to pay tribute to the fallen men and women who served our country.

Before the official ceremony even got underway, the cemetery was already bustling with people. A lot of them are volunteers with the non-profit Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, which gave a rose to veterans and their families.

“Thank you,” Shai El Scoggins said aloud as she laid one of the roses on a veteran’s headstone.

At just 7, little Shai El doesn't quite grasp the significance of the flowers or just how much these men and women gave for her country.

“It’s a lot,” she estimated.

Shai El does know that her mom, an Air Force Veteran, may rest here one day.

“If Mommy dies, I would give a rose to her. I’d give her hundreds, like I do for everybody else,” she said.

After the morning remembrance ceremony, Victoria Glover planned to visit the grave of her grandfather, who is buried at Houston National Cemetery.

“We go back, I believe, all the way to the American Revolution,” said Glover of her family’s extensive military lineage.

Two of her grandfathers fought in World War II. Her father is a Korean War vet. She served in the Navy.

“Memorial Day to me is showing my respect for all those who came before me and fell before,” she said. “It’s not about us. It’s about our past. It’s about our history.”

For those fallen veterans who don't get a visitor on Memorial Day, there are Nicola Parker and her grandsons, who placed roses on dozens of headstones.

“I just want my grandchildren to know the sacrifices that my family and my father for them to live in freedom,” Parker said.

She coordinates the Houston chapter of the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, which she joined four years before her father, a Vietnam veteran, passed away.

“He was so proud of me. He donated $200 to the last one before he died,” Parker said.

Her young grandsons, just like Shai El, might not understand what Memorial Day is all about, but rose by rose and year by year, she knows they will one day.

“It’s not a celebration and a barbecue for us,” Parker said. “It’s memorializing the people who died serving us so we could live free.”

The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation will be offering free roses for veterans and their families at Houston National Cemetery until supplies run out.

