Hundreds gather downtown to protest, defend confederate statues

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:44 PM. CDT August 19, 2017

HOUSTON - Hundreds of people gathered downtown on Saturday; some to protest, others to defend confederate statues in the city.

More than 450 people gathered in Sam Houston Park with posters, flags, and passionate voices.

Those protesting specifically wanted a confederate statue in the park taken down. They say they are upset the Spirit of the Confederacy statue is in the park when it should be in a museum.

Most of those present were protesting the statue and around 75 others were defending the statue. They say it's a part of history and it should stay where it is in the park.

There was a large police presence at the protest and officers said it was a peaceful one and no injuries were reported.  

However, we're told three people were treated by EMS for heat exhaustion. 


 

