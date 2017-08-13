Hundreds attend vigil in solidarity with Charlottesville

(Photo: Janelle Bludau, KHOU)

HOUSTON - Hundreds of people stood together in downtown Houston on Sunday at a vigil for solidarity following the violence that took place in Charlottesville.

“In this time of sadness and anger at the attacks on activists fighting hatred and bigotry, Houstonians stand together in support of Charlottesville knowing that this is not in vain," said Amy Zachmeyer, the vigil organizer. "We will not be afraid. We will end white supremacy.”

Three people were killed and 35 injured in a day of violence surrounding a white supremacist rally in the usually quite college town of Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

Red roses were passed out among the crowd as they gathered at the steps of City Hall.

The family of Natalie Romero were in attendance. Romero is a Houston native and was injured when a car plowed into a group of protesters at the white nationalists rally.

