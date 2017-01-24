Hundreds attend Gene Cernan's funeral

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, according to NASA. (NASA photo)

HOUSTON - Friends and family gathered to remember Gene Cernan, the last man on the moon, at his funeral on Tuesday afternoon.

Cernan passed away at the age of 82 on Jan. 16 due to "ongoing health issues." He was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA in October 1963, flying three times in space and twice to the moon.

His funeral service took place at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

Although he is often remembered for being the being the last man on the moon. family and friends cherished his sense of humor and love for his family.

He will be buried with full military honors at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

