Humble PD: 2 dead in violent collision on FM 1960

HUMBLE, Texas – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on FM 1960 in Humble overnight.

According to the Humble Police Department, it happened at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when an SUV heading south on Wilson Road slammed into the side of a Dodge Charger heading east on FM 1960.

The collision sent the Charger into a metal light pole, splitting the car in half. Police said both occupants in the Charger died at the scene.

Police said the male driver in the SUV was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Humble PD is working to determine who ran the red light.

