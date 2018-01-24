Human remains found in La Porte storage unit identified

Police are investigating after human remains were found in La Porte Wednesday morning. (Photo: KHOU)

LA PORTE, Texas - Human remains have been identified that were found at a La Porte storage unit earlier this month.

According to La Porte PD, the remains were those of 54-year-old Shannon Lance Ivey. Police say Ivey was a part-time resident of La Porte and spent the majority of his time working overseas.

Investigators say "all indications are that Ivey's death was the result of a 2016 domestic dispute." Ivey's remains had originally been stored in a leased storage locker by the suspect, according to police.

Police originally said the body was discovered in an equipment barn at the Bay Forest Golf Course off of South Broadway Wednesday morning. However, after re-tracing their steps, police discovered the body had initially been about 4 miles away at the Spencer Mini Storage in the 11200 block of Spencer Highway.

The suspect recently passed away, causing the storage unit rent to become delinquent and lead to the discovery of Ivey's remains.

