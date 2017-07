Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating human remains found on the side of Eldridge Parkway. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating human remains found on the side of Eldridge Parkway.

Someone spotted the remains around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe they have been there for at least three weeks.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more updates as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV