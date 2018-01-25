Huge Chinese space station to fall to Earth

While the Chinese space station is now uninhabited, this image shows an earlier docking by Chinese astronauts in a prevoius mission. (Photo: CCTV (screen capture))

HOUSTON - Weighing in at over 9 tons, the Chinese space station, "Tiangong 1" (translating in English to, "Heavenly Palace") will fall back to Earth sometime in mid to late April of this year. Because the orbital laboratory is officially, 'out of control', no one knows exactly when it will fall -- or exactly where! The Chinese claim they've lost the ability to steer it or control its orbital decay rate. NORAD (which tracks enemy missiles, aircraft, Santa, and all satellites -- using sophisticated radar) estimates Tiangong-1 will fall by late-April. Based on the latest Keplerian orbital elements, this would happen in about 90 days from today. (April 27th?) However, to demonstrate this uncertainty, recent earlier estimates suggesting it'd fall by March.

Here's the problem for us: While most of it will burn up as it interacts with the atmosphere with frictional forces vaporizing its outer layers, experts estimate between 2,000 lbs and 8,000 lbs will 'survive' and crash into Earth! Compounding the anxiety of what could look like a large car (or cars -- or pieces of cars) falling out of the sky, its orbit will guide that debris to Earth between the latitudes of 43°N and 43°S: That's anywhere on the planet between roughly the latitudes of Boston, Massachusetts and Christchurch, New Zealand. (Yes, Texas falls in this zone.) Because the vast majority of people on Earth live between these north and south points, if it were to fall onto land (as opposed to the sea) the day may not end well for someone. That said, no one has ever been killed by space junk . Fortunately, most of the planet in this zone is ocean, so experts say, "not to worry". Some estimates suggest there is only a 1 in 10,000 chance someone will get hit by a piece of the craft. That's comforting ... until you compare that to your chance of winning Powerball: 1 in 292,000,000. (While mathematically comparing those numbers is compelling in that there's a nearly 30,000 times higher chance you'll get hit by a chunk of this space ship than winning the lotto, admittedly it's comparing apples to oranges in that 2/3's of the planet is ocean and most of the geographical footprint of land mass on earth is largely uninhabited. The actual chance of getting hit by the space station is probably much lower.)

By the way, wherever this thing re-enters that atmosphere, it'll be a heck of a show, complete with long-track sparking, flashing, crackling fiery smoke trails and sonic booms! Track it LIVE here. Keep an eye to the sky this spring! We'll have more on this story as we get closer...

Meteorologist Brooks Garner, KHOU 11 News.

