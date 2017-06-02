HCSO: 2 children hurt in ATV accident

Two children were hurt in an ATV accident in Huffman Friday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. (AIR 11) (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Two children were hurt in an ATV accident in Huffman Friday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened 12:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Wolf Road near FM 2100.

A 10-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were injured. The girl was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, HCSO said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV