HPD: Driver killed in crash on North Loop

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A driver was killed after crashing on the North Loop early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on the North Loop near Lockwood Drive.

Police said a woman in a white car was speeding eastbound and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle crashed into the inside retaining wall.

She died at the scene, police said.

