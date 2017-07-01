HPD: Driver killed in crash on North Loop

HOUSTON - A driver was killed after crashing on the North Loop early Saturday morning, police said.
According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on the North Loop near Lockwood Drive.
Police said a woman in a white car was speeding eastbound and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle crashed into the inside retaining wall.
She died at the scene, police said.
