HPD: Driver killed in crash on North Loop

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:15 AM. CDT July 01, 2017

HOUSTON - A driver was killed after crashing on the North Loop early Saturday morning, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on the North Loop near Lockwood Drive. 

Police said a woman in a white car was speeding eastbound and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle crashed into the inside retaining wall. 

She died at the scene, police said. 

 

