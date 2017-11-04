HPD: Woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking in street

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A driver hit and killed a woman who was walking in the middle of the road late Friday night, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened a little after 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on the street when the driver didn't see the pedestrian in the road and hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the woman was walking in the middle of the lane closest to curb.

"What's interesting about this case is that the pedestrian was walking in the street where a sidewalk is provided," said HPD Sergeant Robert Klementich.

The driver stopped and and waited for police. Police say he didn't appear to have been under the influence after voluntarily taking and passing a field sobriety test.

The Harris County Medical Examiner will provide a full toxicology report for the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

