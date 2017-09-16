KHOU
HPD: Woman fatally hit trying to cross I-10

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:08 AM. CDT September 16, 2017

HOUSTON - A woman was hit and killed late Friday night while trying to cross the Katy Freeway, police say. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Patterson Street. 

Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck and a car while trying to cross the lanes; she died at the scene. 

The two vehicles that struck her stopped for police. It's unclear why she was trying to cross the freeway.  

Police say there will be a follow up with the Medical Examiner to see if she was intoxicated or on drugs. 

 

