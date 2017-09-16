HPD: Woman fatally hit trying to cross I-10

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A woman was hit and killed late Friday night while trying to cross the Katy Freeway, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Patterson Street.

Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck and a car while trying to cross the lanes; she died at the scene.

The two vehicles that struck her stopped for police. It's unclear why she was trying to cross the freeway.

Police say there will be a follow up with the Medical Examiner to see if she was intoxicated or on drugs.

