HPD: Woman dies after being struck crossing street with shopping cart

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:07 AM. CDT October 04, 2017

HOUSTON – A woman died after being struck while pushing a grocery cart across the street in northwest Houston Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 9 p.m. on Wirt Road near Kilborn.

Investigators said a woman was pushing a grocery cart from the Fiesta store across the street when she walked out in front of a minivan.

The driver of the minivan could not avoid her and struck the woman, police said. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died. 

Police said no charges are expected against the driver who was not intoxicated or at fault.

