HPD: Three adults, 4 children hospitalized after drunk driver runs red light

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A family of six was seriously injured in a car accident in north Houston Saturday evening after a drunk driver ran a red light and hit their vehicle, according to Houston Police.

Around 9 p.m. a man driving a Ford Mustang hit the family's small SUV on the North Freeway feeder road at W. Parker. Both vehicles spun out of control and the family's vehicle hit a light pole in the median.





Six people were in the vehicle, a couple and four small children.

Police said the children involved were an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and an 18-month old girl.

The children and their parents were taken to Memorial Herman in serious condition. Authorities said two of the children were in critical condition.

The driver who caused the accident was transported to the hospital as well. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the man was found to be intoxicated and will face charges.





© 2017 KHOU-TV