HPD: Teen injured after SUV rear-ends police unit

HOUSTON – A teen was injured when a large SUV rear-ended a Houston Police patrol vehicle near North Beltway 8 overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 2 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Aldine Westfield and North Beltway 8.

The officer was stopped at the light when a Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended the patrol unit, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital after complaining of neck and back pain. An 18-year-old passenger in the Tahoe may have suffered a broken arm.

There were also three small children in the backseat of the Tahoe, who were not injured, police said.

Police added that the driver of the SUV was not intoxicated.

