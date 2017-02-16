HPD: Officer responded to burglary at his home, shot suspect

Air 11 over the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

HOUSTON - A police officer was involved in a shooting when he responded to a burglary call at his own home, according to HPD.

Around 10:45 a.m., a uniformed, off-duty officer was on his way home when he received notification from his alarm company that his home in the 6500 block of Yorkdale was being burglarized. HPD Chief Acevedo said that the officer returned to his home and saw the suspect in action.

When the officer confronted the suspect, police say the suspect engaged the officer in a physical altercation. Acevedo said the suspect pulled out a pitching fork and the officer discharged his weapon.

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for surgery.

The officer involved is a 22-year veteran with the department. He has been placed on paid administrative duty while the situation is investigated.

Chief Acevedo briefs media on officer involved shooting. #hounews https://t.co/KsxdhZHFGK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2017

