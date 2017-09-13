HPD Sgt. Steven Perez to be laid to rest Wednesday morning

HOUSTON – Some streets near the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston will shutdown beginning at 7:30 a.m. for the funeral of Houston Police Sgt. Steven Perez.

The streets that will be closed include Saint Joseph's Parkway, Fannin and San Jacinto.

Perez drowned in floodwaters from Harvey while trying to report for duty on Aug. 29.

Following the funeral service, HPD will then render honors and escort the funeral procession to his final resting place.

MORE: HPD escorts fallen Sgt. Steve Perez to funeral home

The funeral service will air on KHOU 11 and KHOU.com beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Perez spent his final hours trying to make roll call and save flooding victims. When he didn't show, police tracked his phone to a dark intersection near the Hardy Tollway and Beltway 8 which was covered in water.

Police Chief Art Acevedo broke down during a news conference over a week ago saying they didn’t send divers in right away, because they knew it was going to be a recovery. He said he couldn’t put more officers at risk.

“Having to make the decision to leave him there that night in that muddy water, you know, that was tough,” the chief said.

MORE: HPD chief remembers the life of Sgt. Steven Perez

Acevedo says he wants Perez, a 34-year veteran on the force to be remembered for his sacrifice.

Perez’s funeral service is set to start at 9:30 a.m.

His body will be laid to rest in a private service at the Houston National Cemetery

© 2017 KHOU-TV