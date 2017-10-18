HPD: Rider dies after slamming into back of Hummer

HOUSTON – A rider died after slamming his scooter into the back of a Hummer on the Katy Freeway Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 8:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes near T.C. Jester.

Investigators said a man riding his scooter apparently did not see a Hummer in front of him slowing down and slammed into the back end of the large SUV.

The male rider died at the scene, police said.

No one was injured in the Hummer, and there was no damage to the vehicle.

Police said no charges are expected, and alcohol was not a factor. The rider was wearing a helmet.

