KHOU
Close

HPD responds to possible 1-year-old drowning in bathtub

Police responded to a possible drowning of a 1-year-old in a bathtub in east Houston on Sunday.

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:38 PM. CDT July 23, 2017

HOUSTON - Police responded to a possible drowning of a 1-year-old in a bathtub in east Houston on Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to an infant drowning in the 9300 block of Avenue L around 4 p.m. 

Police said a 1-year-old was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital after being found in the bathtub. 

At this time, the child's condition isn't known. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories