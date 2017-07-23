HPD responds to possible 1-year-old drowning in bathtub

HOUSTON - Police responded to a possible drowning of a 1-year-old in a bathtub in east Houston on Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to an infant drowning in the 9300 block of Avenue L around 4 p.m.

Police said a 1-year-old was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital after being found in the bathtub.

At this time, the child's condition isn't known.

