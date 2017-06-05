Missing kayaker confirmed dead in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A 22-year old man is dead after his kayak flipped in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, a drowning was reported at a retention pond near West Little York Road and Hollister Street.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and said three men were kayaking when the 22-year-old flipped his kayak and went under. They said his friends tried to save him, but they couldn't and called for help.

HFD initially searched for his body, but they were unable to locate it. A Dive team is sending a sonar robot to find it.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV