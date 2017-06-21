KHOU
Fatal multi-vehicle accident involving METRO train

Police are responding to a major accident involving a METRORail train in downtown Houston on Wednesday evening.

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:31 PM. CDT June 21, 2017

HOUSTON - A METRORail train was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle accident in midtown Houston on Wednesday evening. 

According to METRO, a white SUV was traveling at a high right of speed when it clipped two vehicles that were at a stoplight on Main Street at McGowen Street.

Officials said the driver of the white SUV lost control and flipped over before crashing into the back of the train; the driver was killed. 

Metro Accident

© 2017 KHOU-TV


