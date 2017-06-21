Fatal multi-vehicle accident involving METRO train

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON - A METRORail train was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle accident in midtown Houston on Wednesday evening.

According to METRO, a white SUV was traveling at a high right of speed when it clipped two vehicles that were at a stoplight on Main Street at McGowen Street.

Officials said the driver of the white SUV lost control and flipped over before crashing into the back of the train; the driver was killed.

