Skeletal remains found in south Houston home

HOUSTON - Police say skeletal remains have been found in a home in south Houston.
According to HPD, an inspector went to a home in the 6100 block of Bowling Green and found remains inside the residence. Police believe the remains belonged to a homeless person.
Neighbors report seeing a homeless man going in and out of the vacant home but hasn't been seen for about three months.
