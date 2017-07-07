Skeletal remains found in south Houston home

Human remains found in a home on Bowling Green.

HOUSTON - Police say skeletal remains have been found in a home in south Houston.

According to HPD, an inspector went to a home in the 6100 block of Bowling Green and found remains inside the residence. Police believe the remains belonged to a homeless person.

Neighbors report seeing a homeless man going in and out of the vacant home but hasn't been seen for about three months.

