HPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 6 in W. Houston

HOUSTON – Police say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in west Houston Sunday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Highway 6 near Piping Rock.

Witnesses attempted CPR on the victim, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

