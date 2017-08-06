KHOU
HPD: Pedestrian dies after being struck on Highway 6 in W. Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:03 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

HOUSTON – Police say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in west Houston Sunday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Highway 6 near Piping Rock.

Witnesses attempted CPR on the victim, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

