HPD officers remain hospitalized after Tuesday's shooting

HOUSTON – Two Houston police officers remain hospitalized Wednesday morning after they were shot responding to a burglary call Tuesday.

Officer Ronny Cortez is still in critical condition, but police say he's conscious and talking with his wife and children by his side. Cortez was shot several times.

Officer Jose Muñoz is doing better, and police say he should be released from the hospital at some point Wednesday. He was shot in the leg and his back was grazed by a bullet.

Both are veteran officers with HPD, and both were wearing their bulletproof vests-when they were shot Tuesday afternoon.

They were part of a tactical team responding to a burglary in progress in the Glenshire subdivision near the Beltway and West Bellfort in southwest Houston.

Cortez and Muñoz got into a shootout with two guys who were hiding in a backyard shed. One was killed, the other remains on the run.

The Houston Police Officers Union is accepting donations for both officers.

And KHOU 11 News expecting an update on the conditions of Cortez and Muñoz later Wednesday morning.

KHOU.com will stream the update once it is available.

Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to the arrest of that second suspect is now up to $20,000.

The suspect who got away is described as Hispanic, dressed in all black with a blue bandana.

"The suspect at large is considered armed and dangerous," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday. "Someone who is willing to shoot and try to kill two officers in broad daylight over a property crime, is someone who is a threat to the community."

Acevedo believes the suspects were responsible for at least three burglaries in the Glenshire neighborhood Tuesday. Mayor Sylvester Turner said they may have stolen the gun used to shoot the officers.

The best thing to do is call in any information; the smallest detail could be the big break investigators need.

If you know anything, please call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. For more information on how to help the officers and their families, visit assisttheofficer.com.

