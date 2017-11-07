HPD officers ‘on the ground in Puerto Rico' for hurricane relief

"Our officers are on the ground in #PuertoRico helping w/relief efforts; here they are pictured with Carolina PR Police #HurricaneMaria" (Photo: HPD/Twitter)

HOUSTON – Houston police tweeted early Tuesday several of its officers are now “on the ground” in Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief efforts.

They’re reportedly taking on various tasks that include directing traffic and distributing food and supplies.

Houston Public Media reports a group of 25 officers left town last Thursday for the devastated island. They’ll be in Puerto Rico until Nov. 24.

CBS News reported Sunday that for the “previous 46 days, most of them have been without power, the longest blackout in American history. FEMA says it has distributed more food and water there than any disaster its ever been involved in. Damages could reach $90 billion and Puerto Rico is already bankrupt.”

