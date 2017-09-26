HPD officer struck during traffic stop on Southwest Freeway, rushed to hospital

HOUSTON -- All southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are shut down after a Houston police officer was struck during a traffic stop near Dunlavy.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as the officer made a felony traffic stop.
The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning.
