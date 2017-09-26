KHOU
HPD officer struck during traffic stop on Southwest Freeway, rushed to hospital

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:28 AM. CDT September 27, 2017

HOUSTON -- All southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are shut down after a Houston police officer was struck during a traffic stop near Dunlavy.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as the officer made a felony traffic stop.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

