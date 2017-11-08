HPD officer rushed to hospital after wreck in NE Houston

A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after he was involved in a wreck in northeast Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after he was involved in a wreck in northeast Houston.

The crash happened at Homestead and Tidwell Wednesday evening. Officials say three vehicles were involved, including the officer’s unit. They say the injured officer was in the unit with another officer. He was taken to the hospital by a police escort.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and whether anyone else was injured.

